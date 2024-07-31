Diablo 4 players believe Season 5 will be “purposefully broken”

As Season 5 looms on the horizon, Diablo 4 players have wondered why Blizzard is going all-out with changes in the game’s shortest Season.

One player in the Diablo 4 subreddit had a theory about Blizzard’s plans and believed that Season 5 will be “purposefully broken/insane.”

The post began with the player worrying about the power creep in Diablo 4. As each Season becomes more and more insane, and with Blizzard buffing Uniques, players should prepare for a wild Season of the Infernal Hordes.

The player believed that the developers were purposefully buffing items and introducing incredible features to nerf stats and cap player levels during Season 6 to bring the game to a more stable state.

Despite the setbacks from previous seasons, Diablo 4 Season 4 shaped up to be a “tremendous success” that revived the game. Players reveled in how fast they could collect high-tier loot and slay hordes of enemies.

Now that Season 5 will return Uniques to their game-breaking glory, alongside introducing 50 new Uniques and Legendary items, Diablo 4’s shortest Season could easily become one of its best.

The Reddit post ended with the player explaining how they “like this approach of letting players do crazy things and then getting back to a more concrete basis for the game.”

Fans in the replies mostly agreed with the original poster, with one comment stating “It wouldn’t be the first time Blizzard made something ludicrously strong, then nerfed the sh*t out of it.”

The reply continued to say that players who want to still feel powerful during Season 6 should try the Spiritborn class. Even the Diablo 4 lead said that Spiritborn will be “broken in the most fun way.”

Although most replies responded positively, some players were skeptical, with one explaining how players do not respond well to powers getting ripped away. Fans will just have to wait and see how the jump from Season 5 to Season 6 will be.