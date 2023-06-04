Diablo 4 players beg for map progress to carry over to repeat playthroughs

Diablo 4 fans have called on Blizzard to add a big quality of life feature to map completion after creating a new character.

Diablo 4 is nearly here for all players, although those with early access have already started exploring Sanctuary in the fourth installment of the dungeon-crawling action RPG.

Naturally, the game’s map is expansive, with tons of locations, towns, and dungeons to stumble across. However, fans have already noticed a frustrating caveat when it comes to map completion.

Those Diablo 4 players who have decided to start the game again with a new character have discovered map data doesn’t carry over, and have called on Blizzard to implement it as a feature.

Diablo 4 fans want helpful map completion change

A post, titled “Blizzard please give us the full map when we create a new character,” on the Diablo 4 subreddit brought the issue to the community’s attention.

The OP explained that they had “spent quite a bit of time trying to discover every nook and cranny of the map and it felt so rewarding.” Unfortunately, upon creating a new character and skipping the early campaign segments, they released the vast majority of their map completion progress was gone.

Diablo 4 fans in the comments agreed with the OP’s opinion that discovering the map multiple times is “just tedious for the sake of it,” and urged Blizzard to add this as a feature in the future.

“If you choose to skip [the] campaign on an alt, the map should be fully discovered or as discovered as on the initial character who completed the campaign, agreed,” said one Reddit user. Another replied to that statement and asked “Gold carries over. Why not [the] map?”

Some have claimed this has put them off of exploring the map with a new character on subsequent playthroughs. “I was talking with my buddies about this earlier. There is *zero* chance I am bothering to uncover the map again with alts, it’s too big and there are far too many discovery points to do so.”

Blizzard seemed receptive to community feedback during the beta period, so hopefully that mentality carries through now that Diablo 4 is nearly available for everyone.