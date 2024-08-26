Diablo 4 players beg for major QOL update to remove its most “tedious” activity

Diablo 4 players are petitioning Blizzard for a quality-of-life change that fixes the waypoint grind.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is firmly underway and it has been a bit of a mixed bag for players. The devs have capitalized on the dramatic itemization overhaul from Season 4 and added Infernal Hordes which have become the preferred endgame grind for the soldiers of Sanctuary.

On the other hand, early bugs and performance issues as well as some misfires on the supplementary Mother’s Blessing event have dampened the enthusiasm. While problems with the newer inclusions to the season are grinding the gears a little, lingering issues with how Diablo 4’s seasonal content is implemented are still causing frustration.

Reddit user BusinessCommunity813 raised the issue of Diablo 4’s fast travel points resetting for every new character. Many players in the thread agree that the repeated grind of unlocking waypoints has become “tedious”.

Coming into the fifth major content update for the game, Diablo 4 players have gotten used to the idea of creating at least one new character for every season. While it helps with the game’s replayability to try out new builds and tools, what should carry over to new characters has been a point of contention between Blizzard and players.

“It’s highly reasonable to expect that waypoints should be automatically unlocked as a quality-of-life improvement,” BusinessCommunity813 expressed in their post. At present, every new character you create in Diablo 4 must take a tour of Sanctuary to unlock all of the fast travel points you’ve accessed previously.

It creates some non-optional busy work in order to access the specific content you need to start honing your build properly and players are a little fed up. “Running around getting waypoints is not fun for the Nth time,” one user agreed.

“I agree 100%. Players who have beaten the campaign or have unlocked them previously non-campaign should have waypoints unlocked,” another player added. “They are part of the progression for the campaign and feel bad for non-campaign.”

Blizzard Entertainment Waypoints are tied up in Diablo 4’s Renown grind which could present some issues.

The round trip to pick up waypoints can be particularly grating at the beginning of a new season when you’re looking to jump straight into whatever new content Blizzard has cooked up. Players are requesting a quality-of-life update to remove some of the tedium but whether the devs will be receptive is anyone’s guess.

