Diablo 4 players beg Blizzard to finally fix “broken” damage over time

Diablo 4’s lingering damage over time (DOT) issues are the final straw for some players. They are pleading with devs to resolve it.

Diablo 4 has just entered its fifth season, but a rocky start has led some players to designate it “the season of Infernal Bugs”. Despite these hiccups, new content like the titular Infernal Hordes has been incredibly well received.

Diablo 4’s developers have been working hard to restructure the game, which began with major overhauls in Season 4. These efforts culminated in Diablo 4 Season 5, but there are still some lingering issues that frustrate players.

One major cause for concern is the insane DOT inflicted by higher-level enemies, which, thanks to newer inclusions like Infernal Hordes and The Pit, are incredibly common. Reddit user yxalitis took to the Diablo 4 Subreddit to petition Blizzard to solve the issue.

The initial complaints were specifically in relation to poisonous enemies, and they seem to be the worst offenders. “There’s no doubt poison feels much stronger than any other trash mob attacks in the game. It’s been like this since the start of the game,” one player complained.

It’s not just poison damage that feels unfair, however. Players have been struggling with many of the game’s DOT status ailments.

“It’s all DOTs. They can really feel overtuned sometimes,” one user explained. “The Desecrator in the Infernal Horde T5+ has fire DOT that instakills. It’s definitely mostly poison, but there’s some that’s fire,” another confirmed.

As well as the significant damage dealt by DOT effects by higher-level enemies in Diablo 4, there are multiple reports of the mechanic not working as intended. “My favorite part is if you die from poison damage and revive too fast, it ticks again and kills you,” one player joked.

“I had the same thing happen several times in spider dungeons,” another added.

Effects like Barriers or Unstoppable will remove the effects of poison and other DOT ailments in Diablo 4. Unfortunately, not every build is tuned to have these abilities in play.

Players in the thread are asking Blizzard to acknowledge the issue and fix it but the possibility of that is uncertain given how long this sort of thing has persisted.