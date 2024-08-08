Diablo 4 players are sick of Season 5’s recycled tutorials

Diablo 4 players are questioning whether the developers think they are “stupid” after forcing them to replay the game’s tutorial once again in season 5.

Diablo 4 season 5 has recently gone live, and the community, dedicated as ever, is jumping back in to experience all the new content and features added to the game.

While the community has already reported some bugs and glitches with the new season, they have also expressed frustration about replicating the game’s tutorials after creating a new character.

Often, gamers create multiple characters when diving into an RPG to test out different builds and that’s certainly the case for Diablo 4’s seasonal updates.

Now, in the fifth season of Diablo 4, the community is getting restless with how the developers keep making them play through certain tutorials when each new season is released.

In a new Reddit thread, one D4 player questioned whether the devs think the community is “stupid” after once again having to go through the Gem crafting tutorial.

When creating a new character, even if you’ve already played through the season multiple times, all waypoints will be locked, and you’ll be required to go back and “relearn” how to craft items and other simple gameplay features.

One player commented, “It is super duper annoying. Want to level up your potions in the town you are in? Nah-uh-uh: you need to go to Kyovoshad and learn how to level up potions first!”

Others also pointed out that, while they understand the need for tutorials for those entering the game for the first time, developer Blizzard should allow those who have already played through the game to skip it entirely.

“At the very least they should make it so that, once you unlock them on one character during a season, they’ll be unlocked for all characters,” added another.

Diablo 4 season 5 is now live and includes a whole new Battle Pass and more.

