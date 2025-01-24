Diablo 4 players are loving Season 7 but there’s a big problem

Season 7 of Diablo 4 has released to overall happiness from fans, despite some crashing issues and an overabundance of loot. The general feeling is that the content is a lot of fun to play, but as the rocky history of the game has proved, there is still one big problem.

How to balance Diablo 4 for both casual and hardcore players is an old discussion, but the latest feeling from many fans is that the endgame content is pretty lacking. Even if you don’t spend a lot of time playing, it can be quite easy to get through the early game content too quickly.

That lack of challenging endgame gameplay, of course, becomes an issue. It’s not so much that there isn’t anything, but just that many players feel that the process has become quite repetitive and way too easy.

Players getting bored of Diablo 4’s gameplay loop

While the seasonal content like Witchcraft Powers and the Armory have proven to add some enjoyable elements to Diablo 4, players are finding that the more they play, the less fun they are having.

“They keep making us stronger with seasonal powers and new Uniques but top end builds already one shot everything in the game, it kind of makes everything feel inconsequential,” ‘RedditBansLul’ shared on Reddit.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 players are finding the gameplay loop repetitive and boring.

This sentiment was shared among other players as well, with some saying that they are just giving up on playing after logging in for an hour or two. The issue seems to be that there isn’t much variety in gameplay anymore and that there’s no real reason to grind like you needed to in previous seasons.

“I got bored of this season today,” another player commented. “There’s no friction, the game is too easy and ultimately I’m going to grind just to be doing the same sh*t I have been for the first 1-6 hours of the game with scaled up numbers.”

This mirrors another issue that has cropped up recently, the game is oversaturated with loot. The ease with which many players are going through enemies coupled with these insane loot drops means that everything is going by too quickly. So, players can’t really savor the gameplay.

“I don’t want to grind any further,” one fan said. “Yeah, you can keep pushing but the power curve doesn’t really change from the time you log in till you get to 300 Paragon. You just sh*t on everything, there’s no challenge to it.”

Some players say a possible solution to this issue is to stay away from meta builds because then you can craft the game yourself to be more challenging. Either way, many are asking for a better balance between difficult and casual content.