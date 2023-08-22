Diablo 4 player who sold a crossbow for 30 billion gold escapes ban

The Diablo 4 player who sold a crossbow for 30 billion gold has not been banned from the game despite calls for it from certain players. The incident was blamed for the brief banning of in-game trades but the seller doesn’t believe themselves to be at fault.

Diablo 4 player Jeppe-O published a video to their YouTube channel on August 15 showing them auctioning off a crossbow on Discord. The video titled ‘The 30 Billion Gold Crossbow That Disabled Diablo 4 Trading’ has since racked up more than 80,000 views.

The viral incident was used as evidence of a duplication exploit for in-game currency which prompted Blizzard – as the title of the video suggests – to temporarily ban trading in Diablo 4. The developer also threatened to ban players caught using duplication exploits on gold or gear.

At the time, many players in the game’s Subreddit called for Jeppe-O’s ban despite the fact that they did not duplicate gold or items. On August 22, exactly a week after the incident, Jeppe-O published a new video updating the community on whether their account had survived a ban and what they did with the gold from the sale

Is Blizzard at fault for the state of Diablo 4’s economy?

In the initial trade, Jeppe-O had to requisition two friends to help them take the proceeds from the sale as Diablo 4 caps carryable gold at 10 billion. “I’m still running around the world of Sanctuary along with my two friends who were involved in the big trade,” Jeppe-O began.

Using an AI-generated narration in the voice of Elden Ring’s White Mask Varre, they went on to explain why they felt a ban was ridiculous. “I don’t think I should get banned. I haven’t used any actual exploits,” they explained.

“I simply sold a decently rolled item through the sanctuary Discord at the peak of the broken Season 1 gold economy,” they continued. They placed the blame squarely on Blizzard for what they perceived as a poorly managed system, going as far as to say that this specific incident wasn’t the cause for the ban.

“Hundreds of these types of trades and dupes were going on in the days before trading got disabled. It is speculative at best if my trade actually forced Blizzard’s hand,” they said calling the timing coincidental.

Blizzard Entertainment There are still numerous methods of duplicating items in Diablo 4, but we don’t recommend them.

Jeppe-O claimed that the proceeds went toward Diablo 4’s system for gear enchantment. “I did what any player would do with capped gold, I rerolled my items and quickly blew 2 billion gold.”

“I think it’s safe to say enchanting needs an overhaul,” they finished, echoing a popular sentiment in the community regarding in-game costs. Diablo 4’s trade ban has since been lifted but a trip to the occultist will still set players back millions of gold.