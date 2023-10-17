Diablo 4 player laments Season 2 release date for “streamers and the unemployed”

A Reddit user took to the Diablo 4 subreddit to vent their frustrations about the Season 2 release happening when they’re “in bed”

The announcement for Diablo 4 Season 2, Season of Blood was met with mixed feelings from the community. Less frequently discussed, however, was Blizzard’s choice to schedule the update for October 17 at 1pm ET.

Even the most impassioned gamer has to balance their commitment to their hobby with their real-world responsibilities. For many, booting up their PC or games console at the end of the day offers a reprieve from the stresses of caring for their family or grinding at their 9-5 job.

One Diablo 4 player took to Reddit to vent their rage around the release’s incompatibility with their personal schedule.

With the newest Diablo 4 season set to arrive on a weekday at 1am in the original poster’s local time, they expressed exasperation surrounding their inability to play it on release, asking “what kind of company releases their season at this time”.

The user made a negative comparison to the release schedules of Path of Exile developer, Grinding Gear Games, claiming their choice to initiate leagues on a Friday or Saturday demonstrates their “respect” for players.

Predictably, those who contributed to the subsequent thread weren’t especially sympathetic to OP’s struggle. “This is a total clown post. Blizzard has had these patch windows for ages. They’re an American company based on the West Coast,” one player replied.

Another adopted a more smug approach, boasting that the release time was “[…] perfect for EU. 7pm. Goodluck next time”.

Here’s hoping that after a nice night’s sleep and a day at work, OP will finally get to enjoy playing Season of Blood.