Diablo 4 player finds insanely rare ‘Legendary’ items that defy logic

A Diablo 4 player might have just gotten an item drop that exceeds Uber rarity. We’re not sure we’d believe it if they hadn’t posted proof.

The name of the Diablo 4 game is loot and Blizzard has done a tonne of work to make sure it lives up to it. Season 4 completely reworked the game’s itemization mechanics with permanent inclusions that will carry over into all future updates.

While these changes do a lot to make standard item drops in the game more exciting, the holy grail is still the ever-expanding suite of Unique and Uber Unique gear. Coveted in part for their power but also for their extreme rarity, one Diablo 4 player may have found something even more scarce than an Uber.

Reddit user ‘Fr0zenberg‘ took to the Diablo 4 Subreddit to share one of the more interesting finds we’ve seen in the game’s lifetime. Revealing they “got a ‘legendary’ Rare item” while showing off a piece of gear that defies all logic.

The gear in question is something called Paragon’s Ire and it’s classed as a Rare drop, denoted by its yellow UI coloring. It has the three Affixes you would expect to find on a Rare drop but it also has a fourth Affix with all the characteristics of a Legendary (orange) drop.

Fr0zenberg queried the community on whether they’d seen anything like this before and the answer was a resounding ‘no’.

“This is probably rarer than an Uber Unique,” one Diablo 4 player speculated. “It shouldn’t be possible.”

It should also be noted that the Paragon’s Ire also has a Damage Reduction Affix on it, which shouldn’t be possible following the Season 4 reworks. At present, the only way to acquire Damage Reduction is via the Paragon Board.

The item drop was so baffling that one player accused Fr0zenberg of Photoshopping the image in a now-deleted comment thread. The theory was quickly dispelled when Fr0zenberg posted video proof of the item in their inventory.

The drop is clearly a bug but it’s an exceedingly rare one given how shocked the community seems to be. We’ve played countless hours of Diablo 4 and never come across anything similar.

It’s possible bugs like this will be rectified when Diablo 4 Season 5 drops on August 6, 2024, so if you’re trying to recreate it, do it fast.