Diablo 4 player activates permanent Conduit Shrine mode with insane build
One Diablo 4 player has kicked the infamous Ball Lightning Sorcerer build into overdrive. The addition of one simple Unique turns them into a permanent Conduit.
Diablo 4 has really picked up with the launch of its second Season. Well-received updates have created all sorts of opportunities for incredibly enjoyable builds.
Perhaps the most famous of these new builds is so powerful, players have debated its need for a nerf. The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is so effective that Diablo 4 fans refuse to team up with them in order to maintain some of the game’s fun.
Reddit user u/Northernlightz29 has taken this pariah of a build and dialed it up to eleven. Commanding other players to “witness true power,” they showed off a version of the Ball Lightning Sorcerer that behaves as if it is eternally buffed by a Conduit Shrine.
Conduit Shrines in Diablo 4 turn your character into an orb of holy lightning that teleports with attacks that deal massive AOE. u/Northernlightz29’s Sorcerer somehow makes that look like a downgrade.
Combining the Ball Lightning and Arc Lash skills with a myriad of other buffs and The Oculus Unique Wand turns them into a whirlwind of destruction. This is because of The Oculus’ effect that randomly teleports the user to a group of enemies every time they dodge.
“This has to be one of the cheesiest builds I have seen in Diablo 4 so far,” one user claimed before u/Northernlightz29 responded with the drawbacks. “The downsides are that mobs become unstoppable extremely fast and I die to like two, sometimes one, physical damage hits,” they explained.
The build is almost entirely offensive with next to no physical resistance and a small amount of elemental resistance from Paragon Glyphs. If that doesn’t scare you off and you want to try u/Northernlightz29’s build, they’ve added it to the description of this YouTube video.
We probably should have added a motion sickness warning to this article because watching that Sorcerer whiz around is almost headache-inducing. Only the incredibly strong-stomached should test it out.
If the Sorcerer isn’t your preferred class, we have a heap of alternative builds in our Diablo 4 guides you can check out.
