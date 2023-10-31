Diablo 4 player activates permanent Conduit Shrine mode with insane build

One Diablo 4 player has kicked the infamous Ball Lightning Sorcerer build into overdrive. The addition of one simple Unique turns them into a permanent Conduit.

Diablo 4 has really picked up with the launch of its second Season. Well-received updates have created all sorts of opportunities for incredibly enjoyable builds.

Perhaps the most famous of these new builds is so powerful, players have debated its need for a nerf. The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is so effective that Diablo 4 fans refuse to team up with them in order to maintain some of the game’s fun.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/Northernlightz29 has taken this pariah of a build and dialed it up to eleven. Commanding other players to “witness true power,” they showed off a version of the Ball Lightning Sorcerer that behaves as if it is eternally buffed by a Conduit Shrine.

Article continues after ad

Conduit Shrines in Diablo 4 turn your character into an orb of holy lightning that teleports with attacks that deal massive AOE. u/Northernlightz29’s Sorcerer somehow makes that look like a downgrade.

Article continues after ad

Combining the Ball Lightning and Arc Lash skills with a myriad of other buffs and The Oculus Unique Wand turns them into a whirlwind of destruction. This is because of The Oculus’ effect that randomly teleports the user to a group of enemies every time they dodge.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“This has to be one of the cheesiest builds I have seen in Diablo 4 so far,” one user claimed before u/Northernlightz29 responded with the drawbacks. “The downsides are that mobs become unstoppable extremely fast and I die to like two, sometimes one, physical damage hits,” they explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The build is almost entirely offensive with next to no physical resistance and a small amount of elemental resistance from Paragon Glyphs. If that doesn’t scare you off and you want to try u/Northernlightz29’s build, they’ve added it to the description of this YouTube video.

We probably should have added a motion sickness warning to this article because watching that Sorcerer whiz around is almost headache-inducing. Only the incredibly strong-stomached should test it out.

Article continues after ad

If the Sorcerer isn’t your preferred class, we have a heap of alternative builds in our Diablo 4 guides you can check out.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | Diablo 4 build tier list