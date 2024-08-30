Diablo 4 September 3 patch notes: Helltide Commanders, Of Lambs and Wolves quest fix

According to patch notes for the 1.5.2 update, Diablo 4 will soon decrease the number of Helltide Commanders needed for the Season Journey.

As with previous seasons, Diablo 4 Season 5 ushered in a new Season Journey but the Damnation’s Downfall objective has especially stumped players.

This task requires users to find and defeat 20 Helltide Commanders during Helltides, which is no easy feat given the game’s RNG. Diablo 4’s September 3 patch will address the matter by reducing the Helltide Commanders achievement down to 5.

Update 1.5.2 will also tackle other Helltide-related issues, such as Threat Level resets and the occasional missing five-minute warnings.

In addition, a bugged door that prevents some players from progressing the Of Lambs and Wolves quest will finally get a fix as well.

Diablo 4 1.5.2 patch notes

Blizzard Entertainment

Release notes for Diablo 4’s September 3 update read as follows (via Blizzard News):

Infernal Hordes

Your Mounts and Pets will now be displayed on the loading screen.

The chests in Hellbreach Dungeons now have a channel to avoid accidentally clicking the chest.

The Frenzied and Mindcage titles will be granted to every player upon their first monster kill after Patch 1.5.2 goes live. This is to remedy issues with acquiring the title in Season of Loot Reborn.

The Season Journey task to defeat Helltide Commanders has been reduced from 20 to 5.

Bug Fixes

User Experience and User Interface

Fixed an issue where the Threat Level for Helltide would briefly reset when hitting a higher Threat Level.

Fixed an issue where the 5-minute warning for Helltide didn’t appear.

Fixed an issue where the entrance to the Infernal Hordes referred to Infernal Compass Affixes as Dungeon Affixes.

Fixed an issue where the Enchanting values preview would be inaccurate when enchanting a Masterworked item.

Fixed an issue where Inventory sorting was inconsistent in some cases.

Fixed an issue where the pips indicating Masterworking progress on an item did not display in the Masterworking preview window.

Fixed an issue where saved Ensembles in the Wardrobe could malfunction when swapping between Ensembles with an Off-Hand and a Two-Handed weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where the mini-boss Aether Fiends were named Aether Lords.

Fixed an issue where intersecting paths between party members could become difficult to see.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the reinforced door during the Of Lambs and Wolves quest could not be opened.

Fixed an issue where Istel did not appear inside the dungeon if the player entered before dialogue was finished during the Seething Mountain quest.

Fixed an issue where Pangs of Duriel wouldn’t disappear if a player died while they were spawning, which could block progression.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where higher ranks of Hydra did not have the blue flame effect.

Fixed an issue where other players didn’t properly see the visual effects of Frost Nova.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Clones with the Imitated Imbuement aspect equipped did not cast Basic Imbued skills when using the Coldclip aspect.

Fixed an issue where Poison Trap’s damage over time could sometimes fail to trigger.

Fixed an issue where killing the Blood Maiden after a Helltide ended would reward cinders that could be carried over to the next Helltide.

Fixed an issue where Attack Speed would decrease during certain scenarios in Local Co-op.

Fixed an issue where casting animations could play twice for the other player in Local Co-op.

Fixed an issue where Two-Handed Axes acquired through the Purveyor of Curiosities would always be Legendary.

Fixed an issue where Unique items could not be acquired from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Fixed an issue where the Stealth affix granted by Blood Howl to Waxing Gibbous could not be upgraded through Masterworking.

Fixed an issue where opening the Spoils of Gold chest in Infernal Hordes with high amounts of Aether could cause instability.

Miscellaneous