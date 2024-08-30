Diablo 4 August 29 patch notes: March of the Goblins despawning loot fix

Diablo 4 1.5.1 Hotfix 2 patch notes address troublesome loot despawning issues in the ongoing March of the Goblins event.

Blizzard brought back the March of the Goblins event on August 27, with its end date set for September 3. During this period, Diablo 4’s Sanctuary setting enjoys a drastic increase in the presence of Treasure Goblins for players to chase down and loot.

The loot-filled festivities didn’t launch without issue, however. Treasure Goblins were dropping so much loot during Avarice encounters that the game had trouble rendering it all. As a consequence, Diablo 4 players noticed loot items vanishing before their eyes.

A hotfix released on Thursday, August 29 finally addresses the problem, specifically by reducing the number of items Treasure Goblins can spew during March of the Goblins. For example, World Tiers III and IV Rare and Magic items will no longer play host to Rare and Magic loot drops.

Diablo 4 1.5.1 Hotfix 2 patch notes

The full patch notes for Diablo 4 1.5.1 Hotfix 2 read as follows (via Blizzard Forums):

Bug Fixes