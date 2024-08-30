Diablo 4 Patch 2.0: New Skills & Passives for every Class revealed

In the plethora of reveals from the Diablo 4 2.0 PTR stream, Blizzard revealed a brand-new Skill and Passive Abilities for every Class. This guide goes over the complete list.

Diablo 4’s 2.0 PTR stream unveiled a tidal wave of major changes to the game that look set to shake up the entire experience. We have a new level cap, a completely reworked Paragon system, and the new Rune Word mechanic to wrap our heads around.

Perhaps the most exciting thing of all however is the newly revealed Skills and Passive Abilities for every existing class in the game. This means there will be entirely new ways to play each Class when the Vessel of Hatred expansion launches, even in the base game.

We’ve compiled a list of all the new Skills and Passives revealed for each Class. Check them out below.

Blizzard The Spiritborn Class is not included in this list as it is only available to those who purchase the DLC.

Diablo 4 2.0: New Class Skills

Each Class in Diablo 4 has had one new Skill as well as branching upgrade paths for that Skill revealed for the 2.0 update. They are as follows:

Barbarian

Mighty Throw (Weapon Mastery Skill, 12-Second Cooldown): Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While on the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds. Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25%[+] increased Attack Speed. Fighter’s Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds. Warrior’s Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw’s impact deals 200%[x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.

Druid

Stone Burst (Earth Core Skill, 30 Spirit Cost): Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds. Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst’s final explosion damage is increased by 25%[x] within the initial radius. Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds after it ends, gain 30%[+] Attack Speed. Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66%[x] more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50%[x] more damage.

Necromancer

Soulrift (Darkness Ultimate Skill, 50-Second Cooldown): Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds. Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends. Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.

Rogue

Dance of Knives (Cutthroat Agility Skill, 6 Charges, 1 Second Charge Cooldown): While Channeling, gain 20%[+] increased Movement Speed, 10%[+] Dodge chance, and launch knives at nearby enemies, each dealing 42% Weapon damage. Enhanced Dance of Knives: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges. Methodical Dance of Knives: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped. Disciplined Dance of Knives: Dance of Knives Slows enemies hit by 25% for 3 seconds. Each Knife has a 20% chance to pierce the enemy.

Sorcerer

Familiar (Conjuration Skill, 3 Charges, 12-Second Charge Cooldown): Summon a Familiar of the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. The Familiar chases enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element’s damage in an area. You may have 6 Familiars summoned at a time. Enhanced Familiar: Familiar passively applies an effect to nearby enemies, based on their element. Fire Familiar: Applies 94% Burning damage to enemies. Cold Familiar: Applies 15% Chill to enemies. Lightning Familiar: Stuns enemies for 1 second. Summoned Familiar: While you have two or more different element Familiars summoned, gain 3% Damage Reduction. Familiar Element is no longer tied to your previous cast skill. Instead, the Familiar Element progresses in sequence. The sequence is Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire. Invoked Familiar: While a Familiar is active, gain 10%[x] increased damage to skills that deal its damage type.

Blizzard The new Skills on offer in Diablo 4’s 2.0 update should have you feeling pretty similar to this guy.

Diablo 4 2.0: New Passive Skills

Blizzard has also revealed five new Passive Skills for each class to further alter how you can play them. They are as follows:

Barbarian

Belligerence: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.

Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage. Warpath: After Overpowering, you deal 4% increased damage for 4 seconds.

After Overpowering, you deal 4% increased damage for 4 seconds. Irrepressible: Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10% of your Maximum Life.

Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10% of your Maximum Life. Barbed Carapace (Key Passive): For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10%[+] Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.

Druid

Humanity: You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage while in Human form.

You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill. Feral Aptitude: You deal 3%[x] increased damage while Healthy and 3%[x] increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.

You deal 3%[x] increased damage while Healthy and 3%[x] increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack. Backlash: You deal 4%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.

You deal 4%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill. One with Nature (Key Passive): Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50%[x] increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves, and Poison Creeper.

Necromancer

Necrotic Fortitude: Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.

You deal 5/10/15%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill. Titan’s Fall: While Fortified you deal 6/12/18%[x] increased damage to Elites.

While Fortified you deal 6/12/18%[x] increased damage to Elites. Precision Decay: Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%[+].

Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%[+]. Affliction (Key Passive): Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 80%(Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30%[x] of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.

Rogue

Target Practice: Your Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills is increased by 3/6/9%.

Gain 4/8/12% increased Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade. Evasive: After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds. Unto Dawn: Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage.

Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage. Alchemical Admixture (Key Passive): Dealing 3 different types of non-physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

Sorcerer

Evocation: Gain 4% Cooldown Reduction.

You generate a 6-second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health. Dampen Layer: You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.

You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier. Elemental Synergies: Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy damage is increased by 1/2/3%[x] for each skill you have equipped of that type.

Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy damage is increased by 1/2/3%[x] for each skill you have equipped of that type. Enlightenment (Key Passive): Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Element. After gaining 100 stacks, you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened, your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain: 25%[x] increased damage 45%[+] Mana Regeneration 20%[+] Attack Speed

Blizzard Entertainment Time to craft co-op-focused builds for the Dark Citadel.

Those are all the new Skills and Passives coming to each class when the Diablo 4 2.0 update launches. It will arrive alongside Season 6 and the Vessel of Hatred expansion on October 8, 2024.