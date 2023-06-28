Diablo 4: Overpower & Lucky Hit explained

Wondering what Overpower and Lucky Hit are in Diablo 4? Well, wonder no further for here are the two useful combat elements explained.

Diablo 4’s combat is filled with some brand-new effects, meaning both new and old players can get a little confused. After all, in the early to mid-game, some of these effects can be game-changing for your builds, but only if you understand what they do and how you can further optimize your character around them.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about both Overpower and Lucky Hit in Diablo 4, to ensure you’re prepared in your next battle.

What is Overpower in Diablo 4?

Blizzard You can turn the tide of a battle with Lucky Hit.

Overpower is a powerful addition to your attack. It has a 3% chance to happen and when it does, it’ll deal extra damage equal to that of the player’s current Life, plus their Fortified Life. It’s a rare event but when it does happen, you’ll see some huge damage dealt to the enemy.

Article continues after ad

While you can’t modify the rarity of an Overpower attack, that’s locked in at 3%, you can guarantee an overpowered attack happens when utilizing certain skills that activate it. The Barbarian’s Combat Bash skill is an example.

On top of this, you can also modify the power granted by Overpower by equipping certain items that boost this stat. Enhancing gear with Rubies also increases the damage, but many magic items come with the ability to increase Overpower damage. Buffs that increase your Life and Fortify Life also provide an Overpower bonus – and this stacks with other items that offer the same buff.

Article continues after ad

What is Lucky Hit in Diablo 4?

Lucky Hit is when an attack has the chance to activate a certain skill or ability you’ll have equipped due to an item or passive skill. Without such a skill, the Lucky Hit stat is useless.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For example, you may have a Ring that gives you a 10% chance of triggering a protective barrier around you, while also having another skill or buff that offers you a 50% chance of scoring a Lucky Hit.

Combining the two of these will now give you a 5% chance of that protective barrier appearing when you strike. Any increase in either boosts the chances even further. Essentially, Lucky Hit is a ‘proc system’ something that governs the likelihood of a special attack occurring.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Lucky Hit and Overpower in Diablo 4. While looking for the best armor for these skills, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4