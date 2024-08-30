Diablo 4 Mythic Unique hints at Angel enemies for Season 6

Discerning fans of Diablo 4 have noticed a detail about a new enemy type hidden in plain sight while watching the Campfire Chat on August 29 for the 2.0 update.

Blizzard discussed tons of new features and changes during this livestream, such as the new Difficulty system, a level cap increase, and the return of Diablo 2’s Runewords.

While showing off two brand new Mythic Uniques, keen-eyed fans noticed that the Heir of Perdition Helm had an interesting affix that suggested Angels would be arriving in Diablo 4. It said “+200.0% Damage to Angels and Demons,” and although Demons are prevalent throughout Sanctuary, Angels have yet to be seen.

One post on X pointed out this undisclosed enemy type by shouting “WHO ARE WE GAINING DAMAGE AGAINST?!?”

Replies to this post were just as shocked at the discovery, but some fans had an inkling of this happening at some point. “[T]he preorder bonus for the exact price includes the wings of faith (obviously Inarius) and now the wings of the damned,” one comment explained.

This wasn’t the only player who caught this detail, as YouTuber Rhykker spoke about the Angels in his video talking about Diablo 4’s patch 2.0.

“Long have we theorized of the return of Imperius, the invasion of Heaven. I kind of had this idea for an expansion in the future, would be the invasion of Heaven, Imperius opens the gates to Heaven and decides it’s time to exterminate humanity,” he said.

Imperius was the Archangel of Valor, present in games like Diablo Immortal and Diablo 3.

Rhykker continued to explain how this would be a perfect time to introduce the Paladin class, which could be in the expansion that comes after Vessel of Hatred.

A second DLC would take a while for Blizzard to cook up, but perhaps Season 6 will introduce Angels in small ways to build up to the next phase of Diablo 4.

Fans of this franchise will recognize Angels as being a staple of the series. Currently, Inarius is the only angel in Diablo 4, and (spoiler) he died at the hand of Lilith.

Tyrael is another big Angel figure that has been present throughout much of the franchise, but he is only a mortal. Perhaps these two figures will have something to do with the introduction of Angels during the next season.