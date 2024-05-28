Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 update temporarily disables Masterworking feature

The launch of Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 update temporarily disabled the Masterworking feature introduced at the start of Season 4.

Masterworking hit Season 4 as an all-new endgame crafting system designed to buff affixes for Legendaries and Uniques. But the mechanic launched with a few problems, the most notable being Gold and material costs.

Blizzard deployed Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 patch to better balance the system, yet it, too, went live with a major issue – it temporarily disabled Masterworking for some users.

Diablo developers have publicly addressed the matter in a Blizzard Forums post. In a message on the forums, Community Manager Adam Fletcher stated that the team is “looking at applying hotfix later to address this issue.” Blizzard has not specified when users can expect the hotfix to arrive.

Article continues after ad

However, there is a workaround that affected Diablo 4 players can use until the Masterworking mechanic returns in full. Players should try running “either any Pit level or transmuting materials to unlock Masterworking again,” according to the post from Fletcher.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

The changes Diablo 4 1.4.1 were meant to introduce for Masterworking specifically targeted costs. Notably, Blizzard developers reduced the Gold cost attached to Masterworking for Ranks 5 through 12. So Rank 5 went from 450,000 to 400,000, thanks to the May 28 update.

Fortunately for players with multiple D4 Wanderers, the patch also made sure that Masterworking unlocked by one character became accessible to all characters across realms.

Season 4: Loot Reborn went live on Tuesday, May 14 after the game’s first-ever Public Test Realm. The new season introduced a game-changing itemization overhaul, Helltide improvements, and more. As with 1.4.1, Blizzard will continue to iterate on the experience in future game updates.

Article continues after ad

What else Blizzard may have planned immediately following Season 4 remains to be seen. However, players can look forward to the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion in late 2024.