Diablo 4 March of the Goblins returns: Event dates, rewards, more

Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins event is set to make a triumphant return. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-game event.

Diablo 4’s original March of the Goblins event came back in June 2024 to celebrate the game’s first anniversary. It looks like Blizzard is bringing it back for Season 5 as a way to cap off the current Mother’s Blessing event.

Given the rocky start for Mother’s Blessing and Patch 1.5.1 that launched alongside it, news of the goblins’ return is likely music to players’ ears. So, what is the March of the Goblins event and is it enticing enough to pull you away from the addictive Infernal Hordes?

This guide will give you a quick rundown on all the details for Diablo 4’s upcoming March of the Goblins event. This includes the event dates and the rewards you can expect to get ahold of.

This iteration of March of the Goblins kicks off on August 27 at 10 AM PDT and will end on September 3 at 10 AM PDT. The event will run for a full seven days giving you plenty of time to snap up all the extra loot and Gold on offer.

It should be noted that the Mother’s Blessing event has been extended to August 28. This means for the first two days of the March of the Goblins event, you’ll also be benefiting from the EXP and Gold buffs that Lilith has generously bestowed.

Blizzard Entertainment Whole packs of Treasure Goblins will descend on Sanctuary for March of the Goblins.

March of the Goblins event details

Just like last time, the March of the Goblins event will see Sanctuary flooded with Treasure Goblins. In some instances, you’ll even see them wandering around in pairs which only happens during events like this.

As well as increased Treasure Goblin presence, you’ll also be more likely to find Shrines of Greed during March of the Goblins. As part of the event, activating a Shrine of Greed will spawn Treasure Goblins and if you’re quick enough, you can get a tonne of gear from these loot piñatas.

This time around, Blizzard has added a twist to the March of the Goblins event. Slaying the world boss Avarice the Gold-Cursed will see a horde of Treasure Goblins pour through portals like a twisted version of Avengers: Endgame.

Blizzard Entertainment On your left.

This will give players even more reason to take down Avarice outside of its weekly cache. Don’t forget to hop into Diablo 4 immediately when the March of the Goblins event begins to take advantage of the 50% Gold increase from Mother’s Blessing.