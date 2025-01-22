Diablo 4 Hotfix 2.1.0 fixes broken Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique

The 2.1.0 hotfix for Diablo 4 addresses a bug that impacted the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique, while also disabling one of the game’s new Witchcraft powers.

Diablo 4 Season 7 launched with a few issues in tow, chief among them an error wherein the Barbarian’s new Unique chest armor didn’t work.

The Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique would cause explosions as intended, yet players quickly realized those explosions failed to deal any damage.

Apparently, the Witchcraft Power Hex of Whispers arrived in rough shape as well, given reports of it causing stability issues during gameplay. The first hotfix for Season 7 has gone live to address both problems.

Diablo 4 Season 7 Hotfix 1 patch notes

In patch notes for the season’s first hotfix, developers confirmed that Mantle of Mountain’s Fury has been fixed.

The Diablo crew also disabled Season 7’s Hex of Whispers ability due to stability issues, a change that will likely affect numerous players regardless of character class.

Full patch notes read as follows (via Blizzard Forums):

HOTFIX 1 – January 22, 2025 – 2.1.0

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Earthquake explosion from Mantle of Mountain’s Fury did no damage.

We have temporarily disabled the Witchcraft Power Hex of Whispers as it was causing stability issues. We are working on a fix to deploy as soon as we can.

Stability improvements.

In a Twitter/X post discussing the hotfix, Diablo 4’s Global Director of Community, Adam Fletcher, said Hex of Whispers will remain inactive until the next hotfix arrives. When players should expect such an update to go live is not presently known.

Season 7 launched across all platforms on Tuesday, January 2021 with a Season of Witchcraft theme.

On top of new Unique items and Witchcraft powers, the update also unleashed Occult Gems and the Armory, the latter being a feature that allows users to switch between five of their favorite character builds.