Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event: Start date, rewards & boosts

The moon is shining bright in Sanctuary once again, and Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event is back with a vengeance.

This year, Blizzard is offering some seriously powerful shrine buffs, mountains of loot, and the exclusive Trag’Oul’s Consort mount. But, as always, you’ll have to grind your way to the top to claim it.

Last year’s Lunar Awakening – held during Season of the Construct – was a solid event, but this time around, things are even better.

In 2024, the event offered a 50% XP boost, a 30% movement speed increase, and an extra 10% Glyph XP for Nightmare Dungeons with the Ancestor’s Favor affix. Players also unlocked six Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards. This year, however, the bonuses are even more lucrative.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event.

Blizzard

Lunar Awakening schedule

The Lunar Awakening event runs from February 4 at 10 a.m. PST to February 18 at 10 a.m. PST.

That’s two weeks of shrine-hopping, monster-slaying, and reputation-farming, so don’t waste a second if you want to collect all the rewards.

Lunar Awakening 2025 EXP boost

Activating a Lunar Shrine during the event grants a 100% experience boost (that’s right, double XP), along with an array of powerful new shrine effects.

Beyond the rewards, Lunar Shrines are getting a major glow-up. These new, golden shrines come with perks.

Artillery Shrine: Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb. Blast Wave Shrine: Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment. Channeling Shrine: Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns. Conduit Shrine: Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes. Greed Shrine: Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, kills summon a Treasure Goblin.

Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, kills summon a Treasure Goblin. Lethal Shrine: Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters.

Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Protection Shrine: You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and Difficulty.

Blizzard

Lunar Awakening 2025 Rewards

Here’s a breakdown of the most exciting prizes:

Trag’Oul’s Consort mount : A stunning, draconic steed exclusive to this event.

: A stunning, draconic steed exclusive to this event. Six Lunar-themed cosmetics : Including weapons, armor, and mount adornments.

: Including weapons, armor, and mount adornments. Unceasing Gifts from the Ancestors : Additional loot for those who keep grinding.

: Additional loot for those who keep grinding. Tejal’s shop updates: New Lunar Awakening-themed armor cosmetics, like the Scholar of the Lonely Moon for Sorcerers and the Dragon of the Lonely Moon mount armor.

Blizzard seems committed to keeping Diablo 4’s seasonal events fresh, and this year’s Lunar Awakening proves it. The addition of a 100% XP bonus, new shrine effects, and coveted cosmetic rewards makes this one of the best limited-time events yet.

If you’re looking to get the best builds on Season 7 – yes, including that odd Excremancer one – we’ve got you covered with our build tier list.