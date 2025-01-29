For the second year in a row, Blizzard is hosting a Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4 that features a big XP boost and several themed rewards.

There were two weeks in February 2024 when D4 players could partake in Lunar Awakening, a limited-time event wherein the spirits of Sanctuary blessed Wanderers with good fortune.

The same in-game festivities will return this year as well, with identical effects and rewards in tow.

However, one big difference will see Diablo 4 players earn a significantly bigger XP bonus buff when activating Shrines around the world map.

Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4 promises 100% XP boost

Blizzard Entertainment

This year’s Lunar Awakening will last from February 4 at 10:00 AM through February 18 at 10:00 AM PST, Blizzard has revealed.

Players in the Seasonal and Eternal Realms can prosper during the festivities by activating any Shrine in Sanctuary – including the Nahantu region – to earn 100% bonus XP (multiplicative) for two minutes along with enhanced power. Ancestral Favor Reputation will be earned during this period, as well.

The 100% bonus XP offers a significant jump from the 2024 event, where players were only gaining a 50% bonus after activating Shrines.

Those who want to revel in Lunar Awakening must visit the northern section of Ked Bardu and meet the leader of the Lunar Night Market, Ying-Yue.

Most importantly, this area represents the event’s main hub, so users will stop in to redeem Ancestral Favor Reputation for Unceasing Gifts and Lunar Renewal rewards.

Lunar Awakening event rewards

Blizzard Entertainment

D4 users can earn 10 Ancestral Favor Reputation Levels and unlock six Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards, including the brand-new Trag’Oul’s Consort mount pictured above.

After mastering every reputation level, players should keep going to earn extra rewards in the form of Unceasing Gifts from the Ancestors.

It’s worth noting that previous Lunar rewards like the Lunar Scepter, Dragon’s Courage, Moonshot Bow, Dragon’s Tapestry, Moon’s Bounty, and Trag’Oul’s Consort cosmetics can be earned one time only.

Lunar Awakening garments will be sold in Tejal’s shop, so Diablo 4 fans can dress their hero in cosmetics such as the Scholar of the Lonely Moon for the Sorcerer and adorn their mounts with the Dragon of the Lonely Moon armor shown below.

Blizzard Entertainment

Lunar Awakening Shrine Effects

The Lunar Shrines in Lunar Awakening offer bonus effects on top of their existing power. Notably, the Augmented Lunar Shrine Effects are the same as last year: