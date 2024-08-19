Diablo 4 players “extremely frustrated” over legendary loot overload

For a game all about loot, it’s ironic that Diablo 4 players are griping about having too much of it.

In Diablo 4, legendary loot drops with a distinct sound and an orange glow, indicating its rarity and value.

With the game now in its fifth season, players have finished the campaign and are focusing on building top-tier characters and collecting rare loot. But the influx of legendary items has become a problem.

Players are frustrated that arena floors become so cluttered with loot that it’s “unacceptable” not to have a loot filter.

One Reddit user shared an image showing an arena floor blanketed with legendary items, but they’re not happy about it.

meepinz/Diablo 4

The post described how the overwhelming loot in endgame dungeon runs caused the game to fail in displaying tooltips.

“I chose to move everything that wasn’t GA to the right side of the arena so more tooltips would load,” they detailed. “If I’d left all of these items in the area where the box is, you would only see a quarter of the tooltips.”

Another player echoed this sentiment about the Diablo 4’s lack of a simple loot filter. “This is a huge pain point when you’re only looking for GA items,” they complained. With non-GA items cluttering the screen, it’s hard to identify what’s important.

Community reactions echoed this frustration. One player pointed out, “You’d think Blizzard could learn lessons from their previous game, but you’d be wrong.”

Another user proposed a more structured solution. They suggested a straightforward loot filter with customizable rules for item levels, equipment slots, and affixes. This system would allow players to always display the rarest loot like Uniques and Mythics.

Article continues after ad

The lack of a loot filter is just one of many issues in Diablo 4. Players also criticize the game for neglecting the Eternal Realm and lacking features let players switch between builds.