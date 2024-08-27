Diablo 4 lead confirms new game-changing features in the works

Diablo 4 lead Rod Fergusson has confirmed that custom waypoints for Town Portals and Armory-based load-outs are coming to the game.

Diablo 4 is in the midst of its fifth seasonal content update and the highly-anticipated Vessel of Hatred expansion is just over the horizon. We’re well over a year from its initial launch and thanks to a major overhaul in Season 4, it’s a very different game.

Blizzard has kept the momentum up in Season 5 with the addition of Infernal Hordes and some updates to the newly minted Mythic Uniques. Of course, things can always be better and players haven’t stopped the stream of pleas for long-requested features.

Thanks to Diablo 4 General Manager Rod Fergusson, we know that two of the most sought-after additions are indeed coming to the game. Responding to fans on X, Fergusson confirmed not only customizable waypoints for Town Portals but also the impending arrival of load-outs.

The change to Town Portals will allow players to set a preferred location as their fast travel point when using the feature. This means no menu navigation to fast travel to your favorite spot.

Popular Diablo 4 streamer Rob2628 who revealed the news suggested the Tree of Whispers as a potential default location. Being able to cash in your Grim Favors and have access to all the important vendors seems like a win to us.

Fergusson confirmed that the new feature would arrive alongside the Vessel of Hatred expansion on October 8th. Apparently the Diablo 4 lead was feeling a little charitable because he let a little more slip.

When asked about the potential for a feature similar to Diablo 3’s Armory, Fergusson simply replied that the team was “working on it”. The Armory allowed players to instantly reset their perks and gear to a custom loadout that they had saved previously.

Diablo 4 players have been begging Blizzard for a similar inclusion since the earliest days of the game. Fergusson did not give a date for the new feature but just knowing it’s in the works should be music to the ears of those requesting the mechanic.