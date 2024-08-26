Diablo 4 lead backpedals on yearly expansions like Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard’s plans for Diablo 4’s expansions seem to be shifting with General Manager Rod Fergusson claiming that yearly expansions might not be on the horizon after all.

When Diablo 4 was first released, Blizzard announced they would opt for a live-service model post-launch. Fergusson revealed in a 2023 Dexerto interview that part of this model involved yearly expansions. The first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, will release in October 2024.

However, Fergusson’s statements in subsequent interviews about Vessel of Hatred suggest a change in direction. When asked about Diablo 4’s yearly expansions, he inquired, “Did I ever say that officially?”

Gamespot

During a Gamescom interview in August 2024, Fergusson spoke in detail about Diablo 4’s upcoming expansion. When asked if the plan for Diablo 4 still included yearly expansions, he replied, “I don’t think I’ve ever said that officially.”

He added that the future roadmap for Diablo 4 is extensive and that the game will continue to evolve. “We know we’re going to be supporting Diablo for years to come,” he said, but did not confirm any specific timelines for future expansions.

Back in July 2024, Fergusson gave a more in-depth answer to a similar question during an interview with Kinda Funny. Here, Fergusson explained, “We can’t really – we’re not committing to like, ‘We’re doing this on this cadence.’”

He emphasized that the team is still evaluating player feedback and success from each season before making future plans. He noted that development is ongoing, with multiple teams working in parallel, and that learning from each phase is crucial.

Despite Blizzard’s change of heart, Season 5 of Diablo 4 has been well-received by players, providing new content and features. With Vessel of Hatred on the horizon, Blizzard will soon see how it impacts their expansion strategy.

If Fergusson’s comments are any indication, Diablo 4 is likely to keep evolving with a focus on player feedback and ongoing support, even if the exact timing of future expansions remains uncertain.