Diablo 4 launches Slay Ride to Hell event with free cosmetics and a ton of loot

Diablo 4’s Slay Ride to Hell event promises loot, chaos, and community milestones, closing 2024 with flair.

Blizzard Entertainment knows its audience. Diablo 4 fans have endured rough patches, especially with Path of Exile 2 nipping at their heels. Seasonal events like these aim to reignite the fiery passion for demon-slaying in Sanctuary.

Diablo’s recent track record has been spotty, but Blizzard is banking on festive cheer (and greed) to bring everyone back. Slay Ride to Hell runs from December 17, 2024, to January 2, 2025. The mission is to hunt Treasure Goblins, and not just a few, millions of them.

The entire Diablo community contributes to unlocking milestone tiers, each more rewarding than the last. Goblin corpses translate directly into loot.

Slay Ride to Hell Reward Tiers in Diablo 4

Here’s the breakdown of every tier and rewards in Slay Ride to Hell:

Tier 1 (5M kills): Legendary weapons cache – three ancestral items included.

Legendary weapons cache – three ancestral items included. Tier 2 (10M kills) : Unique and Legendary weapons cache.

: Unique and Legendary weapons cache. Tier 3 (15M kills): Fruit of the Harvest Mount Trophy and more loot.

Fruit of the Harvest Mount Trophy and more loot. Higher tiers up to 40M kills offer mounts, armor, and mythic-quality rewards.

Blizzard

Players can claim their prizes in Kyovashad, the capital of Fractured Peaks, with expansion owners scoring bonus goodies. For newcomers, Blizzard has dangled an irresistible carrot – a free trial for the Spiritborn expansion, running December 19 to January 3.

Adding fuel to the grind are Mother’s Blessing XP boosts, world bosses, and hourly Helltides, ensuring there’s no shortage of activity.

Blizzard’s playbook is clear: keep players busy and offer shiny loot to combat the exodus to competitors. Treasure Goblins bring nostalgia, chaos, and community bonding. Reaching those higher tiers is no small feat. Still, Diablo 4 events deliver on spectacle.

The Slay Ride to Hell sets the stage for 2025. Diablo 4’s events emphasize player engagement, tempting them to stay invested. Whether it’s enough to outshine the competition or just a Band-Aid on Sanctuary’s wounds remains to be seen.