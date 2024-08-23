Diablo 4 is free to play for five days on Steam

If you’ve been itching to dive into Blizzard’s latest action RPG, now’s your chance to snag Diablo 4 for the unbeatable price of zero bucks.

From August 22 to August 27, Diablo 4 is available to play for free on Steam. This opportunity allows gamers to experience the action-packed game without any cost during this five-day window.

Typically priced at $49.99, Diablo 4 is currently on sale for $29.99 until September 2. However, you can access the full game at no charge until August 27.

This trial comes a few weeks after the release of Diablo 4’s Season 5, the Season of the Infernal Hordes. It also coincides with the announcements of future updates, including the Mercenaries feature and the Dark Citadel Co-Op experience, all revealed at Gamescom.

How to play Diablo 4 for free

Steam/Dexerto Look for the green button below the video preview.

To get Diablo 4 for free, log into your Steam account, search for Diablo 4 on the Steam page, and download the game to your computer. That’s all you need to do to start your adventure. For convenience, you can use this direct link to the game’s Steam page.

Remember, this offer is only valid until August 27, 2024, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can.

The free-to-play offer also aligns with the Mother’s Blessing experience and a Gold bonus event. These additions make it an ideal time for players to dive into the game before the Vessel of Hatred expansion launches on October 8.

This isn’t the first time Diablo 4 has offered a free trial. In October 2023, the game had a free weekend on Battle.net, and in May 2024, it was free for a week.

This latest promotion on Steam provides another great opportunity to experience the game before the new expansion arrives.

If you’re about to start your Diablo 4 journey, check out our guides on the best classes for Season 5.