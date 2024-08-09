Diablo 4 Season 5: Infernal Hordes loot table

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes are great for endgame leveling and materials farming but if you need another reason to try them out, they offer some insane loot. This guide will go over the Infernal Hordes loot table.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has introduced the titular Infernal Hordes and they offer a ton of reasons to grind them out. The centerpiece of the new season houses much of the new Unique and Legendary gear introduced during the content update.

Despite some initial bugs causing players to lose some of their loot, Diablo 4 denizens are calling Infernal Hordes ‘the best thing to happen’ to the game. They reward plenty of EXP to speed up late-game grinding, and materials for the improved crafting mechanics introduced in Season 4.

If those offerings don’t entice you, you can also net yourself some pretty fantastic gear from them. Here’s everything you need to know about the loot tables for Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes.

Every Unique and Legendary item in Diablo 4’s Infernal Hordes

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes offer a plethora of Unique Gear and Legendary Aspects. These are listed in the table below with Unique gear highlighted in bold.

Class Items Universal Crown of Lucion, Endurant Faith, Shard of Verathiel, Rakanoth’s Wake, Locran’s Talisman, Aspect of Inevitable Fate, Wildbolt Aspect, Sticker-thought Aspect, Aspect of Sly Steps, Aspect of Dark Dance, Aspect of Creeping Death, Aspect of Prudent Heart Barbarian Unbroken Chain, The Third Blade, Executioner’s Aspect, Aspect of the Fortress, Aspect of Anger Management Druid The Basilisk, Mjolnic Ryng, Moonrage Aspect, Rejuvenating Aspect, Spirit Bond Aspect Rogue The Umbracrux, Shroud of Khanduras, Aspect of True Sight, Coldclip Aspect, Clandestine Aspect Necromancer The Mortacrux, Path of Trag’oul, Shademist Aspect, Aspect of the Cursed Aura, Aspect of the Great Feast Sorcerer Axial Conduit, Vox Omnium, Aspect of Winter Touch, Jolting Aspect, Firestarter Aspect

How to access Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Season 5

Blizzard/Dexerto Infernal Compasses will become available in Diablo 4 Season 5 at World Tier 3.

Accessing Infernal Hordes relies on a new item introduced in Diablo 4 Season 5 called Infernal Compasses. You can acquire Infernal Compasses that grant access to Tier 1 Infernal Hordes in World Tier 3 but for Tier 2 and above, you’ll need to enter Word Tier 4.

Within Infernal Hordes, you can open Spoils of Hell chests and these will contain the loot from the table above. If you’re looking to farm the best gear, we recommend the Spoils of Greater Equipment. These guarantee an item with at least one Greater Affix.

These cost 60 Burning Aether to open but are well worth the extra cost. You can deliberately select boons that will offer more Burning Aether drops to ramp up to the required amount faster.

You’ll have a higher chance of looting Uniques if you’re using a Tier 2 Infernal Compass or higher. Grinding out Mother’s Gift will also afford you better gear to take on the Infernal Hordes with in Diablo 4.