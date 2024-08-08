Game-breaking Diablo 4 Infernal Hordes bug robs players of hard-earned loot

Since the start of Season 5, Diablo 4 players have encountered progression-blocking bugs in the game’s brand-new Infernal Hordes activity.

Infernal Hordes is the latest mode to join D4, offering players a chance to earn big rewards after completing a series of wave-based combat challenges.

While much of the community agrees the mode counts as one of Diablo 4’s best additions, it didn’t launch without a few flaws.

Most notably, players have stumbled across glitches that prevent them from progressing through the activity. As reported in a Blizzard Forums post, one bug won’t spawn loot or allow users to leave the boss room.

The only way to proceed is by logging out, according to the original poster who lost a Tier 3 key because of the error.

They explained, “This issue has happened twice in 4 runs now. I thought it might have happened from instantly killing all the bosses but the second time I killed them one by one with a few seconds between and [it] still happened…”

This doesn’t seem an entirely isolated incident, given that talks of a similar bug have popped up on Reddit. User SneakyStabbalot shared a screenshot showing their World Tier 3 run, which ended without them receiving any of their hard-earned loot.

“I defeated the Council… then nothing – this is after 5 runs. Also, cannot leave or teleport. Must quit the session and reload,” the user wrote.

Another player in the official Diablo 4 Forums reported a different issue, one wherein they’re unable to complete the ‘Slay the remaining enemies’ objective because the area is empty of foes to fight.

The person noted that the error occurred while playing couch co-op on Series X. Interestingly, another game-breaking local co-op glitch has plagued Diablo 4 since the beta went live in spring 2023.

Blizzard hasn’t addressed these Infernal Hordes mode bugs, but Diablo 4 players hope a fix will arrive sooner rather than later.