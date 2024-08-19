Diablo 4 dev promises fan-favorite Season 5 activity isn’t going anywhere

A Diablo 4 developer has assured fans that the Infernal Hordes mode won’t be limited to Season 5.

Blizzard introduced Infernal Hordes as a new wave-based activity at the start of D4 Season 5. Though issues like bugged reward chests beset the mode early on, Infernal Hordes has quickly become a fan-favorite experience.

Diablo 4 players can access the mode solo or with friends in World Tier III after finishing the seasonal questline. Between the increasingly difficult waves, users select boons and banes that either help or harm them during subsequent rounds.

The mode has proven so beloved among fans that some think it’s the “best thing” to happen to Diablo 4. It’s this thinking that has some wondering whether Infernal Hordes will only last for Season 5’s duration.

Blizzard previously confirmed its plan to keep the mode around long-term.

However, concerns shared in some corners of the user base forced Community Manager Adam Fletcher to assure players that Infernal Hordes will indeed remain a permanent fixture in Diablo 4 – even after Season 5 ends.

The Diablo 4 developer explained in a Twitter/X post, “Seen a few mention if Infernal Hordes was coming back or not for future seasons. Just wanted to remind everyone that this is indeed coming back and is a permanent feature within the game.”

The initial confusion likely stemmed from Blizzard previously introducing modes at the start of a season and removing them later. The Abattoir of Zir represents one such example, having been added and removed in Season 2.

Abattoir of Zir won’t stay gone forever, though. In late 2023, Fletcher confirmed the dungeon would eventually return in a future patch with “better rewards” on offer. But at the time of writing, Blizzard hasn’t shared more information about these plans.

At the very least, fans can rest assured that Infernal Hordes isn’t going anywhere. Had the mode constituted a temporary addition, it would not have lasted long given Season 5 will serve as the shortest season to date. Its length is due to Season 6 launching alongside Vessel of Hatred on October 8.

