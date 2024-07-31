Diablo 4: How to get the Scroll of Amnesia

Diablo 4 encourages players to switch up their build but it can take a lot of time and Gold to do it manually. Using a Scroll of Amnesia will save you both.

Diablo 4 has a brand-new class coming in the form of the fearsome Spiritborn. The game’s lead designer has said that the Spiritborn will be “broken in the most fun way” and that has players excited to get their hands on it.

The agile warrior’s arrival is still a while off as it arrives with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start preparing for it, however.

Creating a build for a class you’re inexperienced with can take a bit of tinkering but that can be a costly affair in Diablo 4’s late-game. Fortunately, there’s an item that removes all the risk. Here’s a quick guide on the Scroll of Amnesia and how to get it.

Blizzard Manually refunding 200 Paragon points to swap your build is never fun.

What does the Scroll of Amnesia do in Diablo 4?

The Scroll of Amnesia is an item in Diablo 4 that allows you to completely reset your Skill Points and Paragon Points. You have to be level 60 or above in order to use it.

Of course, Diablo 4 allows any player to reset their Skill or Paragon points at any time but they must do so manually. Players are required to individually roll back points one by one and doing so costs a small amount of gold but this can stack up during a major reset.

The Scroll of Amnesia returns all of your available Skill and Paragon points to you at once for no cost which makes it the perfect tool to reset your character and begin working on a new build. So, where can you get one?

How to get the Scroll of Amnesia in Diablo 4?

The Scroll of Amnesia is tied to completing the final Chapter of Diablo 4’s Season Journey. Completing Chapter 4 of your current Season Journey will reward you with a Cache that contains the scroll.

To complete Chapter 4, you’ll need to clear nine of the eleven possible objectives for the Chapter. The objectives for Diablo 4 Season 4 are as follows:

Pilgrim of Horror: Complete a Tier 10 or higher Nightmare Dungeon.

Complete a Tier 10 or higher Nightmare Dungeon. Blessing of the Strong: Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot.

Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot. Confront the Creature: Defeat the Blood Maiden during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat the Blood Maiden during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher. Baptized in Hell: Defeat 15 Hellborne during a Helltide.

Defeat 15 Hellborne during a Helltide. Shards of the Fiends: Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found primarily from defeating World Bosses.

Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found primarily from defeating World Bosses. The Long Howl: Complete 15 Iron Wolf Events found during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Complete 15 Iron Wolf Events found during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher. Most Dangerous Game: Defeat 15 Elite Monsters while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas.

Defeat 15 Elite Monsters while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas. Seed to Evil: Collect 15 Baneful Hearts by defeating Hellborne during a Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Collect 15 Baneful Hearts by defeating Hellborne during a Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher. Stem the Tide: Defeat 666 Monsters while at Max Threat Level during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat 666 Monsters while at Max Threat Level during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher. Brink of Madness: Defeat 666 Monsters while using the Profane Mindcage during a Helltide.

Defeat 666 Monsters while using the Profane Mindcage during a Helltide. Decent into Delirium: Defeat 666 Elite Monster while using the Profane Mindcage during Helltide in World Tier 3.

When you complete the Chapter you’ll be rewarded with a Greater Favor, Captain of the Wolves Emblem, Fourth Journey Cache, Fourth Journey Crafting Cache, Fourth Journey Equipment Cache, and Fourth Journey Summoning Cache.

The Fourth Journey Cache will contain the Scroll of Amnesia which can be stored in your Stash and shared between accounts. Setting one aside to make rebuilding your Spiritborn easier once Vessel of Hatred launches.

Blizzard Entertainment You can track your progress on Diablo 4’s Season Journey tab.

Of course, if you’re looking to change your current build and want to use the Scroll of Amnesia, check out our build guides for some inspiration.

