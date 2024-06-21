Diablo 4 1.4.3 Hotfix 1 patch notes: Andariel’s Visage fix, Holy Bolt Elixirs, more

Hotfix 1 for Diablo 4 1.4.3 is live, most importantly addressing Andariel’s Visage bugs that surfaced after the mid-season update.

Blizzard deployed Diablo 4’s mid-season patch on June 17, with two changes, in particular, targeting Andariel’s Visage. While one adjustment was supposed to guarantee the poison nova spawned on enemies, the other should’ve significantly buffed the nova’s damage.

Players quickly realized that neither the animation changes nor the damage buff worked as intended. The 1.4.3 patch had essentially broken the gear item it was meant to improve.

Hotfix 1, which launched late on June 20, fixes these issues and more, like a problem that saw the previously reworked Holy Bolt Elixirs causing server crashes for some players.

Patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.3 Hotfix 1

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 patch notes for 1.4.3 Hotfix 1 feature below (via Blizzard Forums).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Poison Nova from Andariel’s Visage was dealing damage around the player, even though the visual effect was around enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Poison Nova from Andariel’s Visage was dealing less damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where salvaging an item that had been Masterworked only once would not refund masterworking materials.

Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire did not always fire the right amount of projectiles when both Scoundrel’s Kiss and the Repeating Aspect were equipped.

Fixed an issue where Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop was not granting the correct damage bonus at full stacks as intended.

Fixed an issue where Holy Bolt Elixirs were leading to backend server crashes. These have been re-enabled after this hotfix.

The latest hotfix for Diablo 4 went live across all platforms on June 20.