Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 3 patch notes: Greater Affix chest fix, Infernal Compasses

Diablo 4’s August 13 hotfix addresses the Greater Affix chest bug plaguing Season 5, while also tackling several other glitches.

Season 5 of Diablo 4 launched with more than its fair share of issues, chief among them a bug affecting chests at the end of Infernal Hordes runs.

The Greater Equipment chest that players can open after defeating waves of demons is supposed to guarantee at least one Greater Affix. Yet, users quickly discovered the chests don’t always provide the item as intended. Fortunately, Season 5 Hotfix 3 includes a fix for the error in question.

Diablo 4’s Greater Affix chest troubles hardly count as the only Affix-related hiccup to beset the Season 5 launch. Notably, Tier 4 Infernal Compasses were dropping outside of Infernal Hordes without the proper Affixes in tow.

The Infernal Compasses problem has also been solved in Season 5 Hotfix 3, along with an issue that prevented Runeshards from dropping in Nightmare Dungeon activities.

Patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 3

Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the full patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 3 (via Blizzard Forums):

HOTFIX 3 – August 13, 2024 – 1.5.0

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where sources of items with Guaranteed Greater affixes, such as the Reputation reward or Greater Equipment Chest, did not actually guarantee an item with Greater Affixes.

Fixed an issue where 1-Handed Maces acquired from the Purveyor of Curiosities were always Legendary quality.

Fixed an issue where Tier 4 Infernal Compasses dropped outside of Infernal Hordes did not have appropriate affixes.

Fixed an issue where Runeshards weren’t dropping in Nightmare Dungeons.

This marks the latest incremental update for what will become Diablo 4’s shortest season to date, lasting two months instead of the usual three.

The truncated length is due to Season 6 launching alongside the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which arrives this fall on Tuesday, October 8.