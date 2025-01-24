Diablo 4 Season 7 Hotfix 3 reenables Hex of Whispers & buffs Restless Rot drops

Diablo 4 2.1.0 Hotfix 3 has officially gone live, most notably adding the Hex of Whispers Witchcraft power back into Season 7. The patch also ensures the previously scarce Restless Rot currency drops more often for players.

The Season of Witchcraft lets Diablo 4 players try their hand at a wide variety of new supernatural abilities.

However, Blizzard developers disabled one such special power – the Hex of Whispers – shortly after the season launched because of stability issues.

The power’s deactivation accompanied the rollout of Season 7’s Hotfix 1, which fixed a busted Unique armor piece for the Barbarian class.

Diablo 4 Season 7 Hotfix 3 patch notes

Diablo 4’s latest patch tackles a few other issues as well, chief among them being a boost in drops for the Restless Rot seasonal currency that players have struggled to farm since the new season kicked off.

As such, Wanderers should now have a much easier time looting the currency from Elite Monsters and Cocoons while exploring activities and dungeons.

Blizzard Entertainment

Update 2.1.0 Hotfix 3 has gone live across all platforms for Diablo 4. The development team shared official patch notes on the Blizzard Forums, which read as follows:

HOTFIX 3 – January 24, 2025 – 2.1.0

Elite monsters and Cocoons in Headunts and Rootholds now will drop more Restless Rot and less items. Rewards from Major and Minor Rewards in Rootholds remain unchanged. Developer’s Note: We have received feedback that the amount of equipment dropped in Seasonal Activities is overwhelming and the amount of Restless Rot gain is slower than desired. We have made these adjustments so players can spend more time hunting the Headless and less time sifting through items.



Bug Fixes