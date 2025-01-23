Why is Hex of Whispers not working in Diablo 4?

Though Blizzard added the Hex of Whispers ability at the start of Diablo 4 Season 7, the new Witchcraft power is already inactive. Here’s why it is not working for players.

Like previous seasonal updates, Diablo 4 Season 7 threw a few fresh gameplay mechanics into the mix with the addition of Witchcraft Powers.

Players have a total of 24 Powers of Witchcraft to experiment with, some focusing on Eldrich and Psyche abilities while several others emphasize skills revolving around Growth and Decay.

The Hex of Whispers sits in the latter category, dealing Shadow damage to targets before jumping and applying its effects to nearby enemies. But the ability did not enjoy a smooth launch, and now players are wondering why it’s not working at all.

Why has Hex of Whispers been disabled in Diablo 4?

In the 2.0.1 hotfix that launched on January 22, Blizzard developers temporarily deactivated Hex of Whispers due to the power “causing stability issues.”

The team is currently working on a fix to address the matter, the hotfix’s patch notes confirmed. In addition, the Diablo 4 Global Director of Community, Adam Fletcher, told fans on Twitter/X that the ability will remain disabled until the next hotfix goes live.

There is currently no official word on when Diablo 4 users can expect Hex of Whispers to return.

So players who can’t purchase the ability or think it may be bugged need not worry. It’s only been deactivated for a limited time so developers can improve gameplay stability.

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard released Diablo 4 Season 7 on Tuesday, January 21.

Hex of Whispers was not the only issue plaguing Season 7 when it launched. The update also featured a strange glitch that broke the Barbarian’s Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique, such that the item failed to damage enemies as intended.

Fortunately, for Barbarian mains, developers resolved the issue quickly in Diablo 4’s aforementioned 2.0.1 hotfix.