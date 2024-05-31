Diablo 4 community stunned by player’s rare Hellbent Commander affix

One Diablo 4 player shocked the community when showing off the incredible Hellbent Commander affix they rolled.

Hellbent Commander is a much sought-after skill for those invested in the Necromancer character class. The skill’s value comes from its ability to increase the damage dealt by minions whenever the player is close to them.

Diablo 4 veterans have learned that the game’s understanding of close is pretty loose since minions can still deal boosted damage when their Necro is a good distance away.

It’s no wonder players spend billions of in-game gold rerolling amulets, all in hopes of receiving the elusive +Hellbent Commander affix. While lady luck has yet to smile on some people, Reddit user Dainsleif369 secured an awe-inspiring +7 to Hellbent Commander via Masterworking.

As seen in the screenshot below, it complements the player’s Unyielding Commander’s Amulet nicely:

Diablo 4 players are both impressed and a little envious of the Redditor’s Hellbent Commander fortune.

One person in the comments said they’ve spent millions of gold with no such luck. “I’ve never even seen hellbent commander on an amulet. I’ve spent millions trying to get it to roll,” the user wrote.

Another reply about the affix’s rarity reads, “I’ve been level 100 for a while and grinding everything and still don’t have a hellbent commander ring for my Minion necro. Feels bad.”

Others in the thread told the original poster they should try their hand at playing the lottery, too.

The excitement about modifying affixes continues just weeks after the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4, which introduced the Mastworking crafting system and an itemization overhaul.

Thus far, players are having a blast with Season 4: Loot Reborn, with some arguing it may even beat out Season 2 in the end.

But new seasonal updates just scratch the surface in terms of what Blizzard has planned going forward. In late 2024, the studio intends to drop the Vessel of Hatred expansion featuring Diablo 2’s Mephisto.