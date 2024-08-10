Diablo 4 Season 5 dubbed “Season of Infernal Bugs” as players slam broken launch

Diablo 4’s “guaranteed” Greater Affix chests don’t work as intended, so players have named Season 5 the “Season of Infernal Bugs.”

Blizzard added the wave-based endgame mode Infernal Hordes at the start of Diablo 4 Season 5. After dispatching waves of demonic enemies, players will earn Burning Aether to unlock chests like Spoils of Equipment and Spoils of Greater Equipment.

The Greater Equipment chest, in particular, constitutes the standout since it guarantees at least one Greater Affix unlock. However, Diablo 4 players have found that such chests do not always feature the promised Affix.

Several users have raised the issue on Reddit and in Twitter/X threads. One Redditor claimed they completed two Tier 4 runs in a row without luck, for example.

Another person shared that they’ve only received classic legendaries in the Spoils of Greater Equipment.

Because this marks the latest in a long line of bugged Season 5 content, one player jokingly referred to the new update as “Season of Infernal Bugs.”

But there’s reason to believe a fix for Diablo 4’s current Greater Affix issue will go live sooner rather than later. In response to someone mentioning the bug on social media, Community Manager Adam Fletcher noted that Blizzard is “tracking it internally.”

Neither Fletcher nor anyone else from the studio has specified when exactly players can expect the necessary patch to arrive.

Fortunately, a few of Season 5’s other glaring problems have been addressed in hotfixes. An XP bug that saw players jump through several levels in seconds was patched out in Season 5 Hotfix 1.

Another glitch resulted in excessive amounts of rings and amulets dropping, which some players believed kept them from looting better weapons. Diablo 4 developers were able to sort out this error with the rollout of Hotfix 2, which went live on August 9.

Yet, the Tempering Manuals glitch quickly evolved into a feature. Players were supposed to lose their Season 4 Tempering Manuals after the August 6 update but they rolled over instead. Blizzard opted to let the transfer “slide” for Season 5.