Diablo 4 reveals Gold Mount bundle limited to US-exclusive Funko purchase

Diablo 4 players interested in an exclusive Gold Mount bundle have to purchase a Treasure Goblin Gold Funko Pop to get it. And the item is limited to U.S. customers.

Shortly after Diablo 4‘s June 2023 launch, Blizzard Entertainment partnered with Funko for a line of figures based on various characters. The set included Funko Pops for Lilith, Inarius, the Treasure Goblin, and a Druid.

Now yet another Diablo 4 figure has joined the Funko family. A gold variant of the Treasure Goblin Funko Pop has become available to purchase exclusively on the Blizzard Gear Store for $18.

But that’s not the only thing Diablo faithful will receive if they decide to add the new figure to their collection. Buying a Treasure Goblin Gold Funko will also grant access to an in-game item: the Weight of Gold Mount bundle.

The bundle includes all of the following digital extras: Gold Mount, Mount Armor, Sanctus Mount Trophy, and Klath-Ulna’s Tithe Mount Trophy.

According to the collectible’s product page, the new Treasure Goblin Funko is only available to customers in the United States. As a result, only select Diablo 4 players will be able to equip the items featured in the Gold Mount bundle.

It’s unclear if Blizzard plans on making the Gold Mount bundle items available in other territories in the future.

Whether or not the Gold Treasure Goblin Funko will permanently remain a Blizzard Gear Store exclusive is also unknown. But Diablo 4 fans looking for more merch need not search far, as Funko will soon release more Diablo-themed Pop figures.

A Super figure for The Butcher hits stores on September 5, 2024, set to stand about two inches taller than normal Funko Pops. Additionally, Diablo 2 villain Mephisto will receive the Funko treatment in October 2024, just in time for his return as the driving force behind Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion.