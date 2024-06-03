Diablo 4 players tired of Season 4’s endgame Gold grind

Diablo 4 players already feel exhausted from Season 4’s endgame Gold grind, with many offering suggestions on how Blizzard could improve it.

With Season 4, Gold has become what many describe as the “most sought-after resource” in the game. This especially holds true for Diablo 4’s endgame thanks to the introduction of new crafting mechanics that come with high price tags.

Blizzard has released patches to better balance the cost of Masterworking. However, players agree the experience overall still needs some fine-tuning.

At present, the best way to earn Gold in the endgame is through farming Helltides, taking part in Whispers of the Dead activities, and item trading. Users in Diablo 4’s subreddit argue that none of these methods present players with satisfying gameplay options.

“If gold is going to be the most sought-after resource in the game, then we need to have more fun ways to acquire it,” wrote the original poster.

Blizzard Entertainment

The poster suggested one solution could come in the form of a new dungeon type, one that has a chance to drop chests that reward millions of gold coins.

“At this point, getting a large amount of gold like that would be as exciting as getting an uber,” the Redditor continued.

Other Diablo 4 players agreed that Whispers could also use a fresh coat of paint, perhaps with the implementation of Uber Whispers featuring new challenges, bonus rewards, and a ton of Gold.

Having Whisper activities integrated with Helltides at a higher frequency could help switch things up. After all, players have already shouted Blizzard’s praises for revamping Helltides in Season 4. Tweaking the experience a bit more in this regard could go a long way.

Diablo 4 Season 4 went live on May 14, complete with the aforementioned crafting updates, itemization changes, and more. Notably, even bigger changes sit on the horizon, with the Vessel of Hatred expansion launching in late 2024.