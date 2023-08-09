Diablo 4 dev promises fix for long-running Fury Against Fate bug is imminent

The barricade bug in Diablo 4 that prevents players from progressing in Fury Against Fate is receiving a fix sometime soon, says one developer.

For weeks, a bugged barricade has halted player progress in the Fury Against Fate side mission. During the mission in question, players must dismantle an Elite Gore-Soaked Barricade to continue pushing forward.

It seems a simple enough task, yet many users across all platforms have found bringing down the obstacle impossible. In most cases, neither basic attacks nor special abilities will do the trick.

While some players found temporary workarounds that fix the issue on both PC and console, many still await a patch from Blizzard. Thankfully, it seems such patience will soon pay off.

Diablo 4 dev says a Fury Against Fate bug fix is coming soon

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher revealed that another D4 hotfix will go live “sometime this week.”

The developer says Blizzard is aware of the long-running Fate Against Fury bug and will “try” to address it in the upcoming hotfix. Fletcher’s full post reads as follows:

The developer’s use of “try” suggests that a remedy for Diablo 4‘s frustrating Fury Against Fate glitch isn’t guaranteed for the next patch. At the very least, users can rest assured that it’s a matter Blizzard is actively working to resolve.

One major update has already arrived this week in the form of Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1. The update landed on Tuesday, August 8, introducing class adjustments and Nightmare Dungeon-affecting gameplay changes. Improvements related to the latter have especially gone over well with players thus far.

Now many Diablo faithful await news on Season 2, which should kick off sometime in October since Season 1 will come to a close on Monday, October 9.