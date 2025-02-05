Blizzard has deployed a new Diablo 4 hotfix to reactivate Decay Augmentation, previously removed due to the egregious amount of damage it let players dole out.

Season 7’s Witchcraft Powers significantly reinvigorated the moment-to-moment in Diablo 4, thanks to the various abilities they introduced.

However, some powers have not worked as intended, resulting in Blizzard previously deactivating the likes of Twilight Warding and Hex of Whispers for a limited time.

Decay Augmentation counts as another power developers had to remove, specifically because some classes could use it to deal wild amounts of damage. The Diablo title’s latest hotfix has finally brought the ability back after nearly a week.

Diablo 4 patch notes details Decay Augmentation return

Update 2.1.1 Hotfix 1 went live on Wednesday, February 5, it’s most notable change being the reintroduction of Decay Augmentation.

Furthermore, the latest set of changes tackles a lingering Season Journey issue and adds stability improvements to the experience.

Blizzard Entertainment

Full patch notes for the hotfix read as follows (via Blizzard Forums):

HOTFIX 1 – February 5, 2025 – 2.1.1

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Decay Augmentation Witch Power was dealing excessive amounts of damage. This witch power has been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where players who missed Season Journey objectives for achieving Coven Reputation ranks could not earn these after reaching maximum reputation. Developer’s Note: Now progressing through the repeatable max reputation tier will retroactively unlock these Season Journey objectives.

Various stability improvements.

Notably, Blizzard has deployed other changes since issuing the 2.1.1 update on Tuesday, February 4. Shortly after the patch’s release, the Twilight Warding Witchcraft Power returned to the game.

The Armory was deactivated post-patch, too, as users reported instances of encountering crashing errors when interacting with the feature.

There’s no word on when players can expect the Armory to return, though Blizzard’s quick turnaround time with Season 7 fixes suggests the wait may not last too long.