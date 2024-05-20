Diablo 4’s Helltides mistakenly drop “unfinished items” following Season 4 update

Diablo 4’s Eye of the Depths Amulet is an unfinished item, yet players keep finding them in Helltide drops.

Datamined information from Diablo 4’s Season 4 update highlighted a host of changes, thanks to the raw data obtained by Wowhead. Based on the information, items such as Amulets underwent quite a bit of tinkering between seasons.

The leak also showed that Blizzard developers had been working on a new Amulet, the Eye of the Depths. This Level 76 Unique boasts 925 Item Power and provides 25 percent resistance to all elements. However, since the game client labels it a work in progress, no one expected to see it in Season 4.

Several players have picked up the Amulet in Helltide drops. A user named Rikukun posted a screenshot of their find in the Diablo 4 subreddit, noting that the “unfinished item” had somehow found its way into the live game.

The player later shared a follow-up post to prove they’d held the Amulet in their Barbarian character‘s inventory.

As shown in the above screenshot, the item description labels Diablo 4’s Eye of the Depths Amulet as a “WIP,” or work in progress. While several stats appear in list form, one is marked as “TBD.” Evidently, this particular item went live much earlier than anticipated.

Other players have also encountered the Eye of the Depths, given a PC Bug Report on the official Diablo 4 Forums page. Multiple people responded to the post saying they’d also picked up the mysterious Amulet.

One person even pondered whether going “somewhere on water to activate the [item’s] power.” Thus far, it doesn’t seem as though anyone has managed to prove such a theory correct.

Blizzard launched Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn update on May 14, introducing sweeping changes to the itemization system and crafting mechanics. So far, the community has shouted Loot Reborn’s praises, with some cheering that the ARPG “finally feels good” to play.

