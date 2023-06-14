Diablo 4 developers working on fix for bugged Druid loot

Diablo 4 developers are working to address a bug where higher-level Druids find unique Barbarian items instead of loot for their own class.

Despite launching in a far better state than many anticipated, Diablo 4 still has a few hiccups to work through in the weeks and months ahead.

Solo players aren’t too happy with the constant nerfs to Dungeons, for example. And those who’ve beaten the campaign have expressed frustrations with certain aspects of the endgame content.

Article continues after ad

A few bugs also litter the experience, with one, in particular, proving detrimental to the loot pool for Druids in higher World Tiers. Fortunately, Blizzard is working on a fix.

Blizzard promises to address frustrating Druid loot bug

For days, Druid players in the latest Diablo have complained that at World Tiers 3 and 4, they keep running into unique drops meant for the Barbarian class.

Wowhead notes that such posts date back several days on the Diablo 4 subreddit, with one Redditor claiming that roughly half of their unique loot items were exclusive to Barbarians.

Article continues after ad

Players struggling with this issue will be pleased to learn that Blizzard developers are aware of the bug. Diablo SVP and GM Rod Fergusson revealed as much and more in response to fan concerns on Twitter. According to Fergusson, the crew is already working on a way to address the problem.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fergusson didn’t state when Diablo 4 players can expect a patch for the Druid loot bug to go live. As such, the issue may unfortunately persist for a little while longer.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 launched earlier this month on PC and consoles to generally favorable reviews across the board. It’s doing well commercially, too.

According to recent reports from Activision, Diablo 4 counts as the fastest-selling Blizzard title to date, accumulating over $666 million dollars in less than a week.