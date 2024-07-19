Diablo 4 players want DPS meter but with a catch

Players think a DPS meter could work wonders for Diablo 4, but only if it were implemented in a limited capacity.

DPS meters typically act as informational tools that help assess various factors when dealing damage. No such feature is available in Diablo 4, but it would likely display stats tied to a character’s attacks and skills.

With this in mind, some players have called for Blizzard to introduce the tool to D4, thinking it beneficial for testing builds, min/maxing character stats, and so on.

A Reddit user posed the idea in a thread where they shared their mock-up of how a DPS meter might look in Diablo 4.

While the original poster questioned how the functionality would hurt or help dungeon runs with friends, several people argued a DPS meter should only be available during solo play. The concern is that toxicity would become rampant among “elitists.”

One person said it’d be great for individual players but a “cancer for groups,” to which someone else replied, “This is exactly right. It would turn into a s*** fest in group play.”

Such concerns take into consideration builds where one class is significantly more powerful than another, something D4 is no stranger to given the overpowered Barbarian builds that dominated Season 3.

Others said they’d happily accept a Diablo 4 DPS meter, but only if it were exclusively available via the Training Dummy. “Not during any content but against training dummy,” reads one such reply.

Someone else noted they wouldn’t worry about toxicity since D4’s social features have regressed from D3, saying “A solo training dummy that tells you your builds dps would be perfect, though.”

Article continues after ad

Talk of a DPS meter in Diablo 4 surfaces every once in a while, yet Blizzard remains quiet on the matter. The studio has said it’s open to reworking more systems after the Season 4 itemization changes, so big changes to the formula like this are still a possibility.