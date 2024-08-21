Diablo 4 devs eyeing Mother’s Blessing extension after rocky Patch 1.5.1 launch

Diablo 4’s Patch 1.5.1 and the entangled Mother’s Blessing event are off to a rough start. Blizzard is considering extending the event to make up for lost time.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is well and truly underway now and, for the most part, players have been thrilled with the game’s fifth major content update. Infernal Hordes have been a highlight but a litany of bugs and performance issues have held it back.

The soldiers of Sanctuary had been gearing up for the release of Patch 1.5.1 and the Mother’s Blessing tie-in event that has launched alongside it. There was hope that this would address some of the major faults with Diablo 4 Season 5.

Article continues after ad

However, both Patch 1.5.1 and the Mother’s Blessing event are off to a shaky start with numerous issues plaguing players. Blizzard is looking into a potential hotfix as well as an extension for the event.

Blizzard Entertainment Sorry Lilith, we know you were just trying to help.

The patch went live on consoles on August 20 but PC players on the Diablo 4 Forums have reported that the update is yet to arrive on the platform. To make matters worse, Patch 1.5.1’s arrival on consoles has come with a number of problems.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Promised in the patch notes was “a cache of Legendary items with guaranteed Greater Affixes, to make up for the issue seen with patch 1.5.0 where players were not getting items with guaranteed Greater Affixes from multiple sources.”

Many players have reported not receiving the cache and suggested workarounds don’t appear to work for everyone. Some players have reported obtaining the caches but not receiving an item with a Greater Affix.

Outside of this, bugs within Infernal Hordes and crashes are also present following the new patch. In response to the persistent issues caused by the patch, Blizzard has shut down the boosts from the Mother’s Blessing event and Community Manager Adam Fletcher has announced an incoming hotfix.

Article continues after ad

As well as the hotfix, Fletcher relayed that the team behind Diablo 4 is considering how to make the inconvenience up to players. “We will look at maybe some extra time with this event or extend a future event in lieu of the lost time,” he announced.

Article continues after ad

There has been no more official word on fixes for the patch or the event but Fletcher has promised updates when concrete details become available.