Diablo 4 devs confirm Solo Self-Found mode isn’t coming and players are divided

The Diablo 4 community is divided on Blizzard’s decision not to pursue adding a Solo Self-Found mode like in Diablo 3.

After years of requests, Diablo 3’s Season 29 finally added a fully functioning single-player option in the form of Solo Self-Found. This mode works solely in private games that other players can’t join and lets seasonal characters share resources.

While some players don’t see the need for such a feature since Diablo 4 can be played solo by ignoring other users, some hope Blizzard will eventually implement the mode.

A greater interest in solo options has increased since the studio announced the upcoming Dark Citadel mode will require at least two players. Anyone hoping a potential Solo Self-Found feature may remedy this shouldn’t hold their breath.

In an interview with Wowhead during Gamescom 2024, Production Director Tiffany Wat confirmed the team has no plans to add Solo Self-Found to D4.

Wat told the publication, “We don’t currently have any plans to add a mode like that to the game, but we are always listening to the community. While they aren’t plans right now we are always discussing it internally.”

Players discussing the news on Diablo 4’s subreddit seem split on the matter. Some players have stated that since they already play solo, the lack of a dedicated mode doesn’t phase them.

“I play solo. I don’t need a mode to not join a party,” reads one such response.

“SSF is not needed until [there are] leaderboards, then it’s pretty much a requirement,” someone else wrote in the comments.

However, other fans argued the addition of Dark Citadel and its minimum two-player requirement means Diablo 4 should introduce Solo Self-Found. The multiplayer mandate for a new game mode isn’t being received well by a contingent of the community.

One player said Dark Citadel’s co-op requirement makes it “content I will never play.”

Another added, “The more I read about the Dark Citadel, the more I know Diablo 4 isn’t for me anymore.”

Time will tell if Blizzard changes its mind in this regard. After all, it took more than 10 years for Diablo 3 to receive its Solo Self-Found feature.