Diablo 4 devs announce massive level cap & Paragon adjustments in 2.0 update

Blizzard revealed to Diablo 4 fans that the action RPG will receive huge character level changes that will alter how all future builds work.

In the latest Campfire Chat on August 29 for the 2.0 PTR update of Diablo 4, one of the first major announcements revealed was the change to how character levels will work once Season 6 drops.

Normally, levels one to 50 represented your usual character progression where you could gain skill points. Then from levels 50-100, players would slowly earn Paragon points to add to their Paragon Board.

The new maximum level of your character will be level 60. You will now earn 10 more skill points from levels 50-60. Players will still be able to go up to 100, but they’ll stop earning skill points at 60.

Blizzard Entertainment

So what about the Paragon points? Well, levels one to 100 will split out those Paragon levels. Paragon points will be entirely separate from your character progression, unlike how they have been connected up until Season 5.

This is a pretty monumental update coming to Diablo 4, as character progression has not been adjusted whatsoever throughout the first year of the game’s launch.

Some keen-eyed fans already had an inkling that a level cap increase would be arriving after a screenshot from Vessel of Hatred indicated this update. They were indeed correct.

You can now imagine how much more powerful all builds will be with 10 more skill points to use. These points could go into additional passive skills, or perhaps you’ll use them to upgrade your active skills further.

It also makes the Paragon Board a lot more important. Aislyn Hall, system designer for Diablo 4, mentioned that levels one to 100 would split out into character and paragon levels, which sounds like we will get the Paragon Board at level 60 instead of 50.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the character progression works with skill and Paragon points once fans get their hands on the PTR for 2.0 and the Vessel of Hatred DLC in October.