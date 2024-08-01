Diablo 4 dev promises challenging World Boss battles in Season 5

Diablo 4 players are excited about boss battle difficulty for season 5 after Blizzard announced that World Bosses will be buffed once Season 5 drops.

During the Diablo 4 developer update livestream on August 1, Community Director Adam Fletcher revealed that the Season 5 PTR patch notes neglected to cover the new “Resilience” feature.

World Bosses will be more challenging for high-level players thanks to the new Resilience mechanic, which will normalize damage in a shared world.

Resilience will make World Bosses tougher, as Adam Fletcher said in the livestream: “You should expect to find that the World Bosses will be a little more tankier, a little bit longer.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Although Blizzard never mentioned Resilience during the Season 5 PTR, players noticed how tough the World Bosses became and wondered if it was a bug.

Back in October 2023, World Bosses were at a point where players begged Blizzard not to nerf them. These monsters were taken down without much pushback, especially if high-level players were partaking.

Article continues after ad

The online audience has shared their distaste for the World Boss difficulty, such as this post on the Diablo 4 subreddit where they said “Once you’re in games with level 100s, the boss dies in like a split second.”

Article continues after ad

However, some players didn’t care about World Boss difficulty, and one replay stated “They’re a pit stop to collect summoning materials, not interesting even when the fight takes longer.”

World Bosses weren’t the only battles mentioned in the developer update. Pit Boss damage was reduced and the Shadow Pit Boss affix applied a stacking debuff up to three times.

Other than Resilience, the livestream revealed Infernal Hordes gameplay, new Eternal Realm story content, and important Helltide buffs, specifically to Baneful Hearts and Tortured Gifts.

Article continues after ad

Players will have to wait and see how they enjoy the World Boss difficulty in Season 5 and whether or not Resilience makes a difference in gameplay.