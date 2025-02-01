Diablo 4 devs disable Witch Power broken by infinite damage exploit

Blizzard has deactivated the Decay Augmentation power in Diablo 4, a Season 7 ability that let some classes dole out “very egregious” damage numbers.

Season 7 has already played host to a few broken character builds, including some overpowered variants capable of dealing infinite damage.

One such exploit allows the Druid’s Cataclysm build to deal infinite damage even in the toughest Pit stages. Diablo 4 content creator Rob2628 also discovered that the Soul Harvest power can be manipulated to activate an unintended 20% damage buff.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, players found the Decay Augmentation could drastically increase the damage dealt by some classes. The Sorcerer’s Greater Fireball, for example, could stack its burn damage the more times players hit enemies. Blizzard wasted no time nipping this particular glitch in the bud.

Diablo 4 temporarily deactivates busted Decay Augmentation

An update deployed on January 31 has disabled the use of two Witchcraft Powers – Decay Augmentation and Twilight Warding.

Community Manager Adam Fletcher shared the news in a Blizzard Forums post, noting that the team has seen “the reports related to some very egregious numbers coming from a few builds/classes.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While developers work on a fix, users will be unable to equip Decay Augmentation. The plan is to reactivate it sometime next week via a server hotfix. However, Fletcher added, “if we can’t get this in via a hotfix then we will look at doing a quick client patch shortly after 2.1.1 is released.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Hours after removing Decay Augmentation, the Diablo 4 crew also deactivated the Twilight Warding power, since it had been causing “weird interactions” wherein players were dying for no reason in Hardcore mode.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard will test solutions for the issue over the weekend, then deploy an actual fix sometime next week.

Though the community considers Season 7 a high mark for Diablo 4, the update hasn’t been without its fair share of issues. On top of bugged builds, busted items like the Ring of Mendeln and Mantle of Mountain’s Fury continue to undergo tweaks.