Diablo 4 players confused by limited customization options

Diablo 4 players have expressed confusion about the game’s limited customization options, particularly with respect to hairstyles.

While Diablo 4 doesn’t have the deepest character creation system, the provided tools offer players plenty of ways to experiment.

Dozens of skin tones, hair types, jewelry, and markings fill out the game’s range of customization options. Once players cross into the Kyovashad hub area, they’ll even be free to change their appearance when visiting the Inn’s wardrobe.

But physical alterations only apply to temporary options, specifically including the likes of markings and jewelry. Somewhat understandably, the game doesn’t want players leisurely switching out their character’s face or skin tone. Players can’t fathom why changing hairstyles is off-limits, though.

Diablo 4’s limited customization options don’t sit right with fans

Reddit user CitizenKing recently started a thread to express their confusion about the ability to change tattoos but not hairstyles in Diablo 4.

“This seems like a really silly thing to leave out,” the Redditor said in their brief post; it seems fellow Diablo players are in agreement.

Several people chimed in to say they noticed lacking customization options in Diablo 4’s beta sessions, yet hoped Blizzard would make adjustments in time for launch. Such hopes were especially high for those familiar with personalization in World of Warcraft and Diablo Immortal.

Comments from other players in the thread joke that since this is an Activision Blizzard game, new hairstyles and the ability to change them will probably arrive “when they start selling hair and beard options.”

“You know they are scheming a way to add that to the shop,” someone else wrote. Poking fun at the game’s KFC-related promos, another player said “Haircuts cost $15 or 3 buckets of KFC chicken.”

If and when Blizzard will implement the coveted customization changes is anyone’s guess. A potential charge for such additions doesn’t seem far beyond the realm of possibility, though.