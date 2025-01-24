Diablo 4 crashing issues are making Season 7 unplayable

Since the release of Diablo 4 Season 7, many players (myself included) have had issues with the game crashing. It doesn’t seem to be a one-size-fits-all issue, either, as some are experiencing log in problems while others aren’t able to travel through portals more than a couple of times.

The season started on January 21, 2025, and players have reported crashing issues on the Blizzard forums since. Others have been turning to platforms like Reddit to try and figure out what’s going on.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 players threaten to uninstall because of crashes

Players have become so frustrated with the memory leak and crashing issues that they say it is ruining their experience of the game while others threaten to uninstall it completely.

“It’s brutal, man. Can’t play for more than a half hour max without the game crashing in a similar manner. Sucks because the seasonal content SEEMS fun. It’s easily twice as bad now as it was in previous seasons,” ‘schwaggro’ shared in a comment on a Reddit thread addressing the issue.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Players are struggling to log in to Diablo 4 this season.

While not being able to log in has been mentioned by some on Blizzard forums, the overarching issue seems to remain that players can’t enjoy content for long before the game stops working.

Some have reported that the game claims it’s an issue with VRAM, but it doesn’t make sense for the kind of PC they are running. Others have even brought up that the crashing issue is happening on console as well.

Article continues after ad

“My whole pc just crashes and eventviewer tells me that Diablo 4 used 32 gigs of virtual memory,” another player explained.

I’ve been one of the unlucky ones who haven’t been able to log in on numerous occasions. Despite trying to flush my DNS, renaming folders, and even reinstalling the game – nothing has really worked, and it’s a gamble every time I start the game.

Even if you aren’t experiencing crashing issues, a few players have reported that Diablo 4 starts becoming very sluggish after playing for a while. The general belief among fans is that this is an issue with a memory leak bug that’s been going on since last year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As it stands, there are no surefire fixes for the problem, and the devs have yet to respond. For now, some players have reported that restarting the game every few hours seems to help the issue if you’re experiencing it while in-game.