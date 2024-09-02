Diablo 4 Update 2.0’s PTR features even more cow level clues

Data from the Diablo 4 2.0 update’s PTR includes more hints about a cow level that could eventually appear in-game.

Rumors of a non-existent cow level in the original Diablo became so prominent that developers added secret cow-centric content in the sequel.

Those who beat D2 and followed specific steps could find the hidden level and face off against Hell Bovines, polearm-wielding, bipedal cows. The joke resurfaced for a secret Diablo 3 zone, leading to hopes that the 2023 sequel would also follow suit. It didn’t.

However, Diablo 4 players have found several hints that point to the existence of a cow level. And Wowhead has uncovered even more clues, courtesy of data unearthed in the title’s upcoming 2.0 PTR.

One item found in the data is a weapon named Rusted Bardiche whose description claims it “reeks of manure,” which could be a cow-related hint.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Update 2.0 will launch in October 2024

Notably, Diablo 3 featured a Legendary Bovine Bardiche enchanted by the Cow King. Players who owned the weapon could access the secret level, so the Rusted Bardiche may serve a similar purpose in the future.

Wowhead additionally unearthed four quest items, all of which seemingly reference Diablo 3 relics that were central to opening the game’s secret level, Whimsyshire.

The datamined Diablo 4 items include a Crooked Staff, Jabbering Gemstone, Rusted Old Bell, and Unusual Key, which may mirror D3’s Staff of Herding, Gibbering Gemstone, and Wirt’s Bell.

If the new Diablo 4 relics bear anything in common with their presumed D3 counterparts, the much-coveted cow level could indeed be on the way in 2.0.

Article continues after ad

More details on the matter may surface once PC players go hands-on during Update 2.0’s PTR. The Public Test Realm will last from September 4 through September 11, ending just weeks before the update arrives alongside Season 6 on October 8.